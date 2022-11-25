Share:

ISLAMABAD - Renowned poetess Parveen Shakir was remembered on the occasion of her 70th birth anniversary on Thursday. Parveen Shakir was born on November 24, 1952, at Karachi. She was highly educated with two Master’s degrees, one in English Literature and one in Linguistics. She also held a PhD and another Masters degree in Bank Administration. Her work was often based on romanticism, exploring the concepts of love, beauty and their contradictions, and heavily integrated the use of metaphors, similes and personifications. Her ghazals have been sung by several renowned artists such as Mehdi Hassan, Tina Sani and Tasawwur Khanum. Parveen Shakir was awarded the Pride of Performance Award in 1990 and Adamjee Award in 1976. Parveen Shakir passed away on December 26, 1994, in Islamabad due to a car accident