SARGODHA - A seminar on ‘Food Safety’ was organized by Punjab Food Authority (PFA) with the collaboration of medi­cal society here at Univer­sity of Lahore,Sargodha Campus on Thursday. Dep­uty Director Operation PFA Sargodha Shehbaz Sarwar, Campus Director Univer­sity of Lahore Dr. Zahoor Ahmed, Principal Punjab Food Authority School Suraiya Farooq, trainers and faculty members and a large number of students participated in the semi­nar. Experts and trainers of PFA discussed in detail on various topics including food safety, food security, consumption of balanced diet and saving food from wastage on the event.