SARGODHA - A seminar on ‘Food Safety’ was organized by Punjab Food Authority (PFA) with the collaboration of medical society here at University of Lahore,Sargodha Campus on Thursday. Deputy Director Operation PFA Sargodha Shehbaz Sarwar, Campus Director University of Lahore Dr. Zahoor Ahmed, Principal Punjab Food Authority School Suraiya Farooq, trainers and faculty members and a large number of students participated in the seminar. Experts and trainers of PFA discussed in detail on various topics including food safety, food security, consumption of balanced diet and saving food from wastage on the event.
