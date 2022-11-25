Share:

Portugal toppled Ghana 3-2 in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Group H opener as the victors' star Cristiano Ronaldo went down in history on Thursday.

Ronaldo, 37, who was among the scorers in a tough Ghana match, became the first player to score in five FIFA World Cups.

The experienced forward previously scored for Portugal in the 2006, 2010, 2014, and 2018 World Cup tournaments.

Ronaldo scored against Ghana from a penalty kick in the 65th minute to break the deadlock in the match and set the individual record.

In the 73rd minute, Ghana forward Andre Ayew leveled the match.

However, Portugal scored two consecutive goals to make it 3-1 then. Joao Felix and Rafael Leao were the scorers for the Portuguese national team.

It seemed the job has not finished for Portugal as Osman Bukari scored a header in the 89th minute to give a hope to Ghana, making the score 2-3.

The teams then played at least 10 minutes of stoppage time as Ghana started to pile pressure.

Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa made a big mistake near the end of the match.

Inaki Williams was behind him but Costa was not aware about Williams. The Ghana forward stole the ball but Williams slipped and wasted a chance.

Portugal secured a 3-2 win after an exciting second half.

Earlier Thursday, Uruguay drew with South Korea 0-0 in Group H.