ISLAMABAD- The 100-index of the PSX gained 23.34 points on Thursday, depicting a nominal positive change of 0.05 percent, closing at 42903.65 against 42880.31 points on the previous day. A total of 153,126,848 shares were traded during the day as compared to 138,573,519 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 5.861 billion against Rs 5.140 billion on the last trading day. As many as 345 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 184 of them recorded gains and 128 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 33 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 25,621,366 shares at Rs1.45 per share, Hascol Petrol with 9,135,000 shares at Rs 7.96 per share, and TRG Pak Ltd with 9,105,915 shares at Rs 147.16 per share.