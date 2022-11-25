Share:

ISLAMABAD - Opposition party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in a surprising move has congratulated Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Gen Asim Munir for their appointment as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) respectively. “We hope that the new leadership of the Armed Forces of Pakistan will play its constitutional role in reviving constitutional rights and strengthening democracy in the country,” the PTI said in a statement issued here yesterday. It added that PTI expected that people’s rights to elect a new leadership through fresh elections would be recognised.