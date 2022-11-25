Share:

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has conditionally allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a public rally.

According to details, the Deputy commissioner (DC), Islamabad has notified permission to PTI for the public gathering in Faizabad with the 56 conditions to be followed.

The notification stated any deviation from PTI during the public gathering will ultimately lead to the cancellation of the NOC/permission.

As per the notification, PTI has been asked to vacate Faizabad on the night of November 26 after a public gathering as England’s cricket team is reaching Pakistan for a test series.

Chairman PTI is barred from using a sunroof vehicle before or after the public gathering and has been directed to follow the route agreed upon with the administration.

The police have been directed to ensure foolproof security arrangements, while the use of drone cameras is banned during a public gathering, the notification read.

Furthermore, the administration of the public gathering will be responsible for any human loss and defying the conditions set by the administration will ultimately lead to the cancellation of the permission.

Legal action will be taken against the administration of the public gathering in case of any violation.