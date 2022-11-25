Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday submitted another letter and asked to allow the landing the PTI’s chief Imran Khan’s helicopter in Islamabad.

In a letter written by PTI’s leader Ali Nawaz Awan to Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, he sought permission for Imran Khan’s helicopter to land and take off at the Parade Ground on November 26 (tomorrow).

The letter penned by the PTI leadership stated that in case of any eventuality, the helicopter should be near the public gathering venue.

The administration has been requested to allow the landing and takeoff of the helicopter on November 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI has announced a public gathering at Faizabad on November 26.