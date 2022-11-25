Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar on Friday claimed that the Islamabad administration has rejected the party plea regarding the landing of former premier Imran Khan’s helicopter at the Parade Ground on November 26,

Taking to Twitter, the PTI leader claimed that the authorities failed to provide any reason for the move. “The Islamabad administration is deliberately trying to increase the threat to Imran’s life.”

اسلام آباد انتظامیہ نے عمران خان کے ہیلی کاپٹر کو پریڈ گراونڈ اترنے کی اجازت مسترد کر دی. کوئی وجہ نہیں دی کیونکہ کوئی ہو ہی نہیں سکتی. جان بوجھ کر اسلام آباد انتظامیہ عمران خان کی زندگی کے لئے خطرہ بڑھانے کی کوشش کر رہے ہیں. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) November 25, 2022

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has conditionally allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a public rally in Faizabad.

The Deputy commissioner (DC), Islamabad has notified permission to PTI for the public gathering in Faizabad with the 56 conditions to be followed.

The notification stated any deviation from PTI during the public gathering will ultimately lead to the cancellation of the NOC/permission.

As per the notification, PTI has been asked to vacate Faizabad on the night of November 26 after a public gathering as England’s cricket team is reaching Pakistan for a test series.

he police have been directed to ensure foolproof security arrangements, while the use of drone cameras is banned during a public gathering, the notification read.

Furthermore, the administration of the public gathering will be responsible for any human loss and defying the conditions set by the administration will ultimately lead to the cancellation of the permission.

Imran Khan’s message

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, in a video message, urged his party workers to participate in the November 26 protest in Rawalpindi.

In the video statement, Imran Khan invited all his supporters to join the protest in Rawalpindi at 1 pm on November 26. A nation can only achieve real freedom when they have justice, he added.

A country progresses and prospers when the nation is actually free. The whole nation should participate in the protest and give a strong message that we won’t be silenced until we achieve real freedom, he added