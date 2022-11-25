Share:

LAHORE - The government of Punjab has extended the leave period of IG Punjab for 9 days as the provincial po­lice officer is reluctant to continue his assignment with current political dispensation in Punjab. The extension in the leave was granted to IG Punjab on the expiration of his 14 days Umra leave pe­riod. The IG Punjab proceeded of 14 days leave earlier this month on 10th of November and his leave period was supposed to conclude on 23rd of November. According to the official notifica­tion, IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar has been granted a 9 day extension by the Punjab government, under revised leave rules 1981 starting from 24th of November to the 2nd December. In view of 9 day extension in the leave duration of IG Punjab, Acting IG Punjab, the Provincial govern­ment has asked Additional Inspector General Elite Police Force Punjab.