RAWALPINDI - On the directions of the Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and Director General Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, the Land Use and Building Control (LU&BC) Wing RDA has carried out an operation against unauthorized / illegal commercial buildings and has demolished five under-construction commercial buildings and sealed 11 commercial buildings on Shahpur Syedan Road Rawalpindi, RDA spokesman said on Thursday. He said that the LU&BC Wing staff including Assistant Director Building Control, building inspectors and others with the assistance of the police from the concerned police station carried out the operation against illegal commercial buildings and sealed illegal commercial buildings namely Ayub Plaza, Ma Sha Allah Building Material, Building Material, Eshan Hair Saloon, Saim Laundry and Dry Cleaner, Naan Centre, Good Luck Bakers and Sweets, Al-Quddus Tailors, Wadi Naan Center and Restaurant, Shahpur Karyana Store and Best Price Store. He said that the owners of the above-mentioned demolished properties namely Shahid/ Tahir Shah and owners of sealed illegal commercial buildings namely Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Fiaz, Muhammad Aqib Hanif, Muhammad Akbar Ayub, Waseem, Manzoor, Muhammad Javed, Muhammad Naveed, Arshad Mehmood, Touqeer, Malik Hassan, Maroof, Safdar Shah, Yaqoob, Qadeer and Sajjad have violated approved plans/ maps and violated the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2021 and constructed illegal commercial buildings without approval and No Objection Certificates (NOCs). He said that the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA has also demolished boundary wall of an illegal private housing scheme namely Countryside Farms at Moza Raatyal and Mohra Koyain, Chak Beli Khan Road, Rawat, Rawalpindi. The MP&TE Directorate RDA has also lodged FIR against a housing scheme namely Countryside Farms (Countryside Residencia) housing scheme at Moza Kalyam Mughal, Rawat Rawalpindi, he added. He said the owner of these two illegal housing schemes Ejaz Jahangir was running booking offices without approval of the schemes in violation of Punjab Private Housing Scheme Rules 2021