Share:

RAWALPINDI - Newly appointed Regional Police Officer (RPO) Nasir Mehmood Satti has convened a high-level meeting in his office to review the security arrangements being made by police to shield Pak-England cricket series and leaders and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) planning to stage a sit-in Faizabad area. The meeting was attended by District Police Officer (DPO) Attock Fazale-Hamid, SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan, SSP Special Branch Bilal Iftikhar, SSP Legal Azmat Raja, SSP RIB Abdul Farooq, SP Rawal Division Babar Javed Joya and many other senior and junior officers. Addressing the meeting, RPO Nasir Mehmood Satti directed the subordinates to ensure foolproof security for the players of Pakistani and English cricket teams during their visit to Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium besides protecting the spectators. “The successful cricket series between Pakistan and England will improve the image of the motherland on an international level,” he said. He said massive search and combing operations should be conducted around the stadium to flush out the suspicious elements as well as the terrorists. “All the senior officers should monitor the security arrangements on a regular basis,” he said. He also asked the police officers to provide adequate security to the organizers and participants of a public rally to be addressed by former premier Imran Khan near Faizabad. A comprehensive traffic plan should also be devised by the Chief Traffic Officer Taimoor Khan to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles and to facilitate the citizens during both events, said RPO Nasir Mehmood Satti.