LAHORE - Following the notification regarding the military appointments, the PTI issued a statement accusing the incumbent government and the state of pushing the leader of the largest political party against the wall, thereby causing political instability and economic problems. It said that the PTI believed that it was ready to take measures in the best interest of the nation’s security and stability of state institutions. “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is of the view that events of the last eight months have caused deep divide across the country and measures taken during this time have caused extensive damages to the country and its state institutions”, said the statement. The party communique further stated that human rights in Pakistan had been grossly violated, journalists & media persons continue to be subjected to torture and harassment; and Arshad Sharif, one of the leading journalists in the country hadbeen assassinated.