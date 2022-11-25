Share:

The second session of the first futsal level-1 coaching course commenced on Friday here at FIFA Football House, Lahore.

15 participants have been shortlisted for session one while the next 15 are able to get themselves registered in the second session. The second session will last till 30th November.

The participants of the second session include Shah Murad Burki, Zahra, Waseem, Shoaib Rafique, Shahgan Hanif, Hamza Nawaz, Rozina Ghazi, Muhammad Arshad, Nouman Mahmood, Muhammad Raza Fazli, Zohair Altaf, Quratulain, Farhan Arshid, Zainab Ali and Muhammad Arslan Rafiq.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Elite Futsal Instructor Nasser Saleh said: “The participants of 1st session have been trained well and they learned a lot, hopefully, they will perform well in their respective areas. The response from the participants was also superb. I am looking forward to seeing the same energy from the participants of the second session.