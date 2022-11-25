Share:

ISLAMABAD - The District Administration Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has imposed section 144 in the federal capital for a period of two months, with an immediate effect. According to a notification issued here, the additional district magistrate ICT prohibited all kinds of gatherings of five or more persons, processions, and rallies at any public place within the limits of district Islamabad, including the Red Zone by invoking Section 144 of CrPC. The notification said that certain segments of society were planning to organize unlawful assemblies including processions within the jurisdiction of ICT which would disrupt public places and endanger human life and safety.