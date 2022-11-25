Share:

ISLAMABAD - The District Administration Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) has imposed section 144 in the Federal Capital for a period of two months, with immediate effect. According to a notification issued here, the additional district magistrate ICT prohibited all kinds of gatherings of five or more persons, processions, and rallies at any public place within the limits of district Islamabad, including the Red Zone by invoking Section 144 of CrPC. The notification said that certain segments of society were planning to organize unlawful assemblies including processions within the jurisdiction of ICT which would disrupt public places and endanger human life and safety. This would pose a threat to public property and could lead to a riot or an affray including a sectarian riot within the ICT, it added. Thus immediate prevention and speedy remedy were required, and directions appearing were necessary to protect public life and property.