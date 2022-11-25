PESHAWAR - World Antimicrobial Awareness Seminar (WAAS)-2022 was held at Khyber Medical University here on Thursday under the theme: “Preventing Antimicrobial Resistance Together.”
The event was jointly organised by Khyber Medical University’s Institute of Basic Medical Sciences (IBMS) and Public Health Reference Laboratory (PHRL), Dosti Welfare Organization (DOSTI) and Global Education Campaign (GEC) in connection with the World Antimicrobial Awareness Week.
Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, Registrar of KMU, was the chief guest, and Dr Inayat Shah, Director of the Institute of Basic Medical Sciences (IBMS), welcomed all participants. Irfan Khan, a Dosti representative, briefed the audience on the event’s significance.
The panellists emphasised the global problem of antibiotic resistance. Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites evolve and cease to respond to medications, making infections more difficult to treat and increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness, and death.
Antibiotics and other antimicrobial medicines become ineffective as a result of drug resistance, and infections become increasingly difficult or impossible to treat.