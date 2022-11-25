PESHAWAR    -    World Antimicrobi­al Awareness Seminar (WAAS)-2022 was held at Khyber Medical Uni­versity here on Thursday under the theme: “Pre­venting Antimicrobial Resistance Together.”

The event was joint­ly organised by Khyber Medical University’s Insti­tute of Basic Medical Sci­ences (IBMS) and Public Health Reference Labora­tory (PHRL), Dosti Welfare Organization (DOSTI) and Global Education Cam­paign (GEC) in connection with the World Antimicro­bial Awareness Week.

Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, Regis­trar of KMU, was the chief guest, and Dr Inayat Shah, Director of the Institute of Basic Medical Scienc­es (IBMS), welcomed all participants. Irfan Khan, a Dosti representative, briefed the audience on the event’s significance.

The panellists empha­sised the global problem of antibiotic resistance. Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) occurs when bacteria, viruses, fun­gi, and parasites evolve and cease to respond to medications, making in­fections more difficult to treat and increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness, and death.

Antibiotics and other antimicrobial medicines become ineffective as a result of drug resistance, and infections become increasingly difficult or impossible to treat.