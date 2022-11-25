Share:

ISLAMABAD-As a part of its mission to develop Pakistani tourism and national identity, Siddiqi Hospitality (Pvt.) Limited has appointed Azam Jamil as its Country Head.

Azam Jamil is a dynamic and highly accomplished professional. Azam brings with him forty years of experience in the fields of hospitality, tourism, and management. He has excelled as the Operating Officer of the Hashoo Education Division, Corporate Director for Sales & Marketing at Serena Hotels South & Central Asia. Azam holds the honour of being the first Asian elected to the Board of Best Western in Colorado, USA. In Pakistan, he was responsible for the conception and execution of two gold-standard hospitality schools under the Hashoo and Akhuwat banner. “This step marks a new chapter for the tourism industry,” Junaid and Zubair Siddiqi, co-founders of SHPL, said in his remarks on this appointment. Guided by Azam’s vision and leadership, we plan to reform and elevate Pakistan’s image globally and herald a new era for Pakistani tourism, he said.