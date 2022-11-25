Share:

KARACHI-The 10-day “Sindh Theater Festival” organised by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi at the Mehran Arts Council Hyderabad concluded here on Thursday. Arts Council Karachi Joint Secretary AsjadBukhari, members Governing Body Bashir Sadozai, Shakeel Khan and others took special part in the closing ceremony of Sindh Theater Festival, said a statement issued here.

All the directors who participated in the theater festival were honored with awards, among the directors who received awards were Shahid Iqbal, Ayesha Mehek, Khalid Imran, Kazbanu Asif, AsrarLaghari, IshaqRaju, Aqeel Qureshi, SaleemDhando, RafiqEhsani, Shahnawaz Bhatti, Asher Bhatti and festival coordinator Shahnawaz Bhatti were included.

Commenting on the event, Member Governing Body Shakeel Khan said that once again colorful dramas have started in Shah Latif’s area. The artists who want to see the fresh face of Sindh are getting an opportunity.

Coordinator of Sindh Theater Festival, said”He is grateful to the President of the Arts Council, Muhammad Ahmad Shah, who supported our artists. All artists are extremely grateful.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh Theater Festival was inaugurated on November 14 at the Mehrban Arts Council, Hyderabad, in which 5 Sindhi and 5 Urdu plays on social and moral themes were presented on a daily basis. Large number of people from Hyderabad attended the festival.