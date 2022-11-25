Share:

KARACHI-The provincial government on Thursday fixed the price of 40 kilograms of sugar cane at Rs302. Chief Minister’s Adviser on Agriculture Manzoor Wassan told media that a notification to this effect had been issued. He claimed that the rate of sugar cane in Sindh fixed by the provincial government was higher than that of Punjab.

Mr Wassan said that sugar cane crushing in as many as six sugar mills had already begun in the province. “The remaining 26 mills will also start crushing soon,” he said. He said that 32 out of total 38 mills in the province were operational. He said that the cane price had been fixed in consultation with all stakeholders including representatives of growers and Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA).

The adviser said that the Sindh government had directed the PSMA to start running their respective mills from Nov 20 and start crushing by Nov 29. He said that a decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by him last week.