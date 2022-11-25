Share:

Indian foreign minister Dr S Jaishankar, addressing a conference on ‘No Money for Terror’ in New Delhi attended by 72 countries, took a swipe at Pakistan by claiming “There is cross border support behind these terrorists’ attacks. Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, or Harkatul Mujahideen and their proxies thrive on assured financial support to commit barbaric acts of terror on Indian soil.” It is not the first time that India has raised an accusing finger toward Pakistan. It has persisted with its propaganda at every available international forum even though its involvement in promoting acts of terrorism and support to Baloch insurgents in Pakistan is a fact as revealed by Kalbhushan Jhadav, a serving officer of the Indian Navy who was caught by the Pakistan intelligence agencies. It was based on his confessions that the military court awarded him the death penalty. India also has been sponsoring acts of terrorism within Pakistan through TTP in connivance with the Afghan intelligence agency. Pakistan had handed over a dossier containing irrefutable evidence of Indian involvement in acts of terrorism within Pakistan to the UN as well as some big powers. The removal of Pakistan from the grey list by FATF—a unanimous decision by its members—in recognition of the robust and credible anti-money laundering measures as well as terrorist financing in conformity with the targets given by it, constitutes a strong rebuke to the Indian efforts to malign Pakistan. It is pertinent to mention here that the placement of Pakistan on the grey list by FATF in 2018 was a politically motivated move by the US to pressurise Pakistan regarding the development in Afghanistan. It was the US that moved a resolution to this effect in FATF which was supported by its western allies. The reality is that Pakistan as a front-line state against terror has suffered more than any other country in the world and is still fighting against it. This fact is acknowledged worldwide.

Given the foregoing facts, Indian rhetoric about financial support to the proscribed organisation by Pakistan for terrorist activities in India is a calculated ploy to deflect world attention from its sinister actions which are tantamount to ‘The criminal posing as a judge’. It is a proven fact that India is guilty of state terrorism in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K). There is documented evidence to prove that the Indian security forces have killed more than ninety-five thousand Kashmiris and gang-raped thousands of women since 1989 when the freedom struggle was launched by the people of Kashmir against Indian occupation. At least 30 sites of mass graves have been discovered in different parts of the occupied territory which speak volumes about Indian terrorism.

India is currently being ruled by a diehard follower of the racist ideology of ‘Hindutva’ and in pursuance of the implementation of its objectives, he has adopted communal policies targeting minorities, particularly Muslims. A few days ago, 21 countries urged India to improve its protection of freedom of religion and the rights of religious minorities. At the weekend six international human rights groups including International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH), World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT), Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW), International Dalit Solidarity Network, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch have raised concerns over increasing violence and hate speech as well as the adoption of discriminatory policies such as anti-conversion laws. In a joint statement, they reminded News Delhi that it still needs to implement the recommendations which were part of a recent UN report on India. The UN recommendations covered a range of key concerns including the protection of minority communities and vulnerable groups, tackling gender-based violence, upholding civil society freedoms protecting human rights defenders, and ending torture in custody. The group observed that the Modi government had made it lawful to discriminate against religious minorities, particularly Muslims.

It is indeed regrettable that India is doing all that with impunity due to the indifference of the big powers to stop it in her tracks. The reason is quite obvious. India is being rewarded for its role in the ‘contain China’ initiative of the US as its strategic partner. India is also a member of QUAD, a group of four countries specifically formed to check burgeoning Chinese influence in the world. Their criminal indifference to the plight of Kashmiris and the Muslims dwelling in India is a blot on their much-trumpeted humanitarian credentials and human liberties as enshrined in the UN Charter.