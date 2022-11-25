Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Police issued 306,269 fine tickets to motorists for various traffic violations during a special campaign in the last three months. Resultantly, the police have collected a sum of Rs 86,665,500 for traffic violations. The special campaign has been launched against motorists involved in traffic laws violations following directions of Chief Traffic Officer/ SSP Syed Mustafa Tanveer, informed a police spokesman on Thursday. He added the police have also impounded 3,143 vehicles and 18,924 motorcycles in various police stations under section 15 MVO, 1965. The police mainly focused on motorcyclists moving without helmets as a total of 79,340 fine tickets were issued to them in the capital, the spokesman mentioned.