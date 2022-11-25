Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Tayyep Erdogan attended the launching ceremony of the combat ship PNS Khyber at a shipyard in the Turkish city of Istanbul. PM Shehbaz was greeted at the shipyard by a guard of honor.

According to details, the PM is on a two-day official visit to Turkey, where he attended the launching ceremony of the combat ship PNS Khyber. The Federal Minister for Information, Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Federal Minister Sayyed Naveed accompanied him.

Earlier, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Friday arrived in Türkiye on a two-day official visit.