QUETTA - The United Nations Academic Im­pact (UNAI) has granted member­ship to the University of Turbat.

This is an acknowledgment of the tireless efforts of the faculty members under the leadership of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Jan Muhammad whose vision is to make Turbat University a premier institute providing quality higher education to the underprivileged population of this region.

Appreciating the efforts of the Uni­versity of Turbat fraternity in gen­eral, and Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) in particular for this match­less achievement, the vice chancel­lor said that his institution was com­mitted to supporting and advancing UNAI’s founding principles, par­ticularly capacity-building in higher education system, fighting poverty through education, higher education opportunity for every interested in­dividual, and sustainability.

The VC said that his institu­tion was also heavily involved in research areas; its young and dy­namic faculty members were pub­lishing research papers in leading journals on a variety of local issues, including out-of-school children, disasters, and green economy. “In collaboration with the funding agencies, the university accommo­dates a large number of students by providing them full or partial scholarships”, he added.

He said, “The UNAI is an initiative that engages higher education insti­tutions to support and contribute to the fulfillment of the goals and man­dates of the United Nations, includ­ing the promotion and protection of human rights, access to education, sustainability and conflict manage­ment.” There are more than 1,500 member institutions in more than 147 countries that reach more than 25 million people in the fields of education and research worldwide, representing the global diversity of regions and the richness of themat­ic disciplines, he added.