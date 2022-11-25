Share:

KARACHI - The speakers on the conclusion of two-day national meet on sustainable curriculum development at the University of Karachi emphasized that the universities should make flexible curricula and also arrange proper training for the teachers particularly for the newly inducted lecturers. They believed that with the culture of introducing flexibility in the syllabus and offering necessary training for teachers, all the universities of Pakistan would be able to fulfill the demands of the local market and society, said a statement issued on Thursday. They observed that many graduates were unable to get jobs and one of the major hurdles they faced in getting a relevant job was the factor that the syllabus was not according to the market need or they do not have enough experience and knowledge about the specific topics or subjects.