KARACHI-United States Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, US Consul General in Karachi Nicole Theriot, and other members of the US Consulate General in Karachi applauded KFC Pakistan’s Purpose Platform: Mitao Bhook’s initiatives towards education, diversity, and inclusion.

KFC Mitao Bhook is currently educating 5100+ students across Pakistan by supporting schools, including two schools for over 2100 differently-abled students, Deaf Reach and DEWA, and its Higher Education Scholarship Program that funds university students in prestigious HEC recognized universities in the country. The US Consulate Karachi representatives then visited Deaf Reach and a deaf-dedicated KFC branch to see how the brand has included deaf members on the frontlines of its operations. Ambassador Donald Blome noted, “I am very impressed how KFC is actively implementing the concept of corporate social responsibility in Pakistan and is exemplifying US private sector goodwill by supporting this school.”

Raza Pirbhai, CEO – KFC Pakistan, spoke about the organisation’s passion for creating a more heart-led and diverse work force, “KFC MitaoBhook is proud to educate and empower the capable youth of Pakistan through education and inclusion, levelling the playing field for the marginalized communities in the country.”