Share:

The US Embassy in Islamabad has extended congratulations to newly-appointed Pakistani Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

In a couple of tweets uploaded on Friday, the US embassy said there were committed to working with Pakistan’s elected leaders and its military leadership.

The U.S. Mission offers its congratulations to new Chief of Army Staff designate Lt Gen Asim Munir and new Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee designate Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza. 1/2 — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) November 25, 2022

The American mission said: “We are committed to working with Pakistan’s elected leaders, its military leadership, and a diverse range of civil society partners to advance shared interests in trade and investment, health, security, climate change and regional security.”