HYDERABAD - The district ad- ministration has conducted walk in interview of the disable persons for the re- cruitment on vacant posts of grade 1 to IV in various government departments on Thursday. On the orders of the Supreme Court and instrictions of the Sindh Chief Secretary, the inter- view was held under the supervision of the ADC-II, Qaim Akbar Namai at Niaz Stadium. A team compris- ing Section Officer SGA&CD Jam Mansoor Ahmed Lakhan, Mukhtiarkar Zo- haib Memon and others interviewed disable can- didates. The walk in inter- view process will also be held on November 25 (Fri- day) in which eligible can- didates would be recruited in vacant posts of grade I to IV, statement said.