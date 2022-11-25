Share:

QUETTA - Mir Ziaullah Langu took oath as Home Minister of Balochistan at the Governor House here on Thursday. Balochistan Acting Governor Jan Muhammad Jamali administered the oath to Mir Ziaullah Langu.

Provincial ministers, including Haji Noor Muham­mad Dummar, Mubeen Khan Khalji, Muhammad Khan Lahtri, Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili, IG Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh and other senior officials attended the oath ceremony.

The number of provincial ministers with Mir Ziaullah Langu in Balochistan has increased to 12. Acting Gover­nor along with provincial ministers congratulated Mir Ziaullah Langu after taking oath of Home Minister.