Saturday, November 25, 2023
10 kg hashish seized, accused arrested  

APP
November 25, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI -The Excise and Taxation team of  district Shaheed Benazirabad has recovered 10 kilograms of hashish from the accused Khan Mohammad Mirali from a car at Sakrand Naka.  The successful operation was carried out by ETO Shaheed Benazirabad Abdul Wahab Mastoi along with Excise Inspectors Shafiq Ahmed Rand, Qurban Ali Kaloi and Najeeb Memon, said a statement on Friday.  Meanwhile, Director General E&T Aurangzeb Phanwer has congratulated the Excise team for the successful operation and expressed hope that they will continue their operation against drug dealers.

