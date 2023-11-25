16 day global campaign against gender based violence starts today

LAHORE - In a groundbreaking effort to address and combat gender-based violence (GBV), the Women Development Department (WDD) of the Punjab government has designed a series of impactful activities to mark the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign, running from November 25th to December 10th. Among the highlighted initiatives is the symbolic illumination of landmarks such as Minar-e-Pakistan and the Punjab Assembly, where iconic structures will be bathed in orange lights - a powerful visual representation of solidarity and commitment to ending violence against women and girls globally. This vibrant display aims to spark conversations, engage communities, and prompt action to address and prevent gender-based violence. For the first time, the Punjab Civil Secretariat will feature a display of GBV materials, including brochures, leaflets, and standees containing crucial information on legal rights, available support services, and avenues to report incidents of gender-based violence. This initiative directly targets public administrative bodies and communities, emphasizing the importance of preventing and addressing GBV issues. To reach a broad audience, innovative measures include city branding, awareness campaigns through the Transport Department, radio messages, and effective utilization of print media. Collaboration with NGOs/INGOs and academia, including partnerships with Lahore College for Women University, further strengthens the campaign’s impact. In this digital age, the WDD recognizes the power of social media and encourages the use of hashtags such as #OrangeTheWorld and #16Days to amplify the campaign’s messages. Together, these initiatives reflect a holistic and collaborative approach to raising awareness, advocating for policy changes, and actively preventing gender-based violence in Punjab. The launch of the Punjab Gender Parity Report 2022, in collaboration with the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women, stands as a key highlight. This report aims to share information with the public and government institutions, providing insights that may influence the revision of government policies and their subsequent implementation. The Women Development Department has also conducted essential training on gender mainstreaming, gender-responsive planning, and gender-responsive budgeting for public officers, underscoring the importance of integrating gender perspectives into policies and projects.