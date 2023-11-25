21st Paediatrics Conference commences in Peshawar

PESHAWAR - The three-day 21st National Paediatrics Conference (PAEDSCON) commenced in Peshawar on Friday, marked by the provincial government’s announcement of the impending restart of health coverage under the Sehar Card after a temporary halt.
Organised by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter of the Pakistan Paediatric Association (PPA), the inaugural ceremony took place at the city’s only five-star hotel. KP’s caretaker minister for health, Prof Dr Mohammad Riaz Anwar, graced the event as the chief guest. In contrast, Balochistan’s minister for health, Ameer Mohammad Khan Jogezai, honoured the occasion as the guest of honour.
The ceremony witnessed addresses from PPAKP president Dr Mohammad Hussain and PPA’s central secretary-general, Dr Khalid Shafi. Renowned health practitioner and scholar Dr Zulfiqar A. Bhutta delivered the keynote speech, sharing valuable insights.
Dr Riaz Anwar affirmed the health department’s commitment to bolstering primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare despite resource constraints. Acknowledging the inherited Rs44 billion deficit in the health card service upon assuming caretaker responsibilities, he highlighted ongoing efforts to secure funds for comprehensive healthcare soon.
“Despite challenges, our focus remains steadfast on ensuring free treatment for cancer, dialysis, and emergencies while striving to expand health coverage,” he emphasized. Underlining the significance of child health rights, the minister pledged the government’s dedicated efforts to provide optimal health facilities for children, aiming to reduce neonatal mortality rates.
The impending inauguration of the state-of-the-art Khyber Institute for Child Health in the provincial capital, envisioned by leading paediatricians Prof Dr Ashfaq and Prof Dr Hameed, was highlighted. The minister urged the institute to prioritize accessibility for every child and reiterated commitments to bolster the primary and secondary healthcare systems by recruiting and ensuring doctor attendance. Ameer Mohammad Khan Jogezai and other notable speakers also shared their insights during the event.