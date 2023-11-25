21st Paediatrics Conference commences in Peshawar

PESHAWAR - The three-day 21st National Pae­diatrics Conference (PAEDSCON) commenced in Peshawar on Fri­day, marked by the provincial gov­ernment’s announcement of the impending restart of health cov­erage under the Sehar Card after a temporary halt.

Organised by the Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa chapter of the Pakistan Paediatric Association (PPA), the inaugural ceremony took place at the city’s only five-star hotel. KP’s caretaker minister for health, Prof Dr Mohammad Riaz Anwar, graced the event as the chief guest. In contrast, Balochistan’s minis­ter for health, Ameer Mohammad Khan Jogezai, honoured the occa­sion as the guest of honour.

The ceremony witnessed ad­dresses from PPAKP president Dr Mohammad Hussain and PPA’s cen­tral secretary-general, Dr Khalid Shafi. Renowned health practition­er and scholar Dr Zulfiqar A. Bhutta delivered the keynote speech, shar­ing valuable insights.

Dr Riaz Anwar affirmed the health department’s commitment to bolstering primary, secondary, and tertiary healthcare despite re­source constraints. Acknowledg­ing the inherited Rs44 billion defi­cit in the health card service upon assuming caretaker responsibili­ties, he highlighted ongoing efforts to secure funds for comprehensive healthcare soon.

“Despite challenges, our focus re­mains steadfast on ensuring free treatment for cancer, dialysis, and emergencies while striving to ex­pand health coverage,” he empha­sized. Underlining the significance of child health rights, the minister pledged the government’s dedicat­ed efforts to provide optimal health facilities for children, aiming to re­duce neonatal mortality rates.

The impending inauguration of the state-of-the-art Khyber Insti­tute for Child Health in the provin­cial capital, envisioned by leading paediatricians Prof Dr Ashfaq and Prof Dr Hameed, was highlighted. The minister urged the institute to prioritize accessibility for every child and reiterated commitments to bolster the primary and second­ary healthcare systems by recruit­ing and ensuring doctor attend­ance. Ameer Mohammad Khan Jogezai and other notable speak­ers also shared their insights dur­ing the event.