23 new dengue cases reported in Rawalpindi  

RAWALPINDI - As many as 23 new dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 2,163.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, said that, among the new cases, 13 patients had arrived from the Potohar town urban area, six from Municipal Corporation area and two of each from Chaklala Cantonment, and Potohar rural.

He said 83 patients were admitted to the city’s allied hospitals, out of which 59 were confirmed cases while 2,103 were discharged after treatment.

Dr Sajjad informed that the district administration had registered ten FIRs, issued tickets to 10, sealed three premises, and a fine of Rs 194,000 was imposed against the violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

He added that dengue fever cases have registered a sharp decrease in the city during the last two days with changing weather condition as eight patients had been reported to the district health facilities on Sunday and 23 today while during the last month the number of daily patients were between 40 to 60. The health officer expressed hope that dengue cases would decrease further in the coming days, however he urged the residents to be careful during wee hours and in the evening as it is the suitable time for mosquito bite.