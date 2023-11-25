Saturday, November 25, 2023
Afghanistan embassy announces permanent closure in New Delhi

Agencies
November 25, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The Afghanistan embassy has announced its permanent closure in New Delhi, India. According to Kashmir Media Service, releasing an official statement on the closure of its diplomatic mission in New Delhi, the Afghan embassy said, “Effective from November 23, 2023 owing to persistent challenges from the Indian government. The decision follows the embassy’s earlier cessation of operations on September 30, a move made in the hope that the Indian government stance will favourably change to let the mission operate normally.”

The embassy said it was ‘cognisant’ that some may attempt to characterise this move as an internal conflict, allegedly involving diplomats who switched allegiance to the Taliban, adding “that this decision is a result of broader changes in policy and interests.” “To the Afghan citizens in India, the embassy extends its sincere gratitude for their understanding and support throughout our mission’s tenure,” it added.

Despite “limitations in resources and power”, the Afghan embassy said it has worked “tirelessly for their betterment and in the absence of a legitimate government in Kabul”. “The diplomats of the Afghan Republic have handed over the mission solely to the Indian government. It now rests upon the Indian government to decide the fate of the mission, whether to maintain its closure or consider alternatives, including the possibility of handing it over to Taliban diplomats. The responsibility of diplomats appointed by the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan has officially come to an end. The unfortunate end of the Republic mission marks the conclusion of the Afghan Republic in India,” it added.

