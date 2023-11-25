Anti-PPP electoral alliance brewing in Sindh

In the run-up to the next general elections, an electoral alliance has been formed in Sindh province against the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

According to sources, this alliance comprises the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

Sources indicate that the leadership of these four parties recently convened and reached an agreement on a seat adjustment formula among themselves.

Sources mentioned that it was decided that all parties would establish sub-committees tasked with reviewing electoral constituencies. These sub-committees are expected to present their recommendations next week.

According to sources, during the meeting, it was agreed that all parties would back the group with a clear majority in a particular constituency.