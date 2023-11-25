Saturday, November 25, 2023
Askari Tower attack: ATC summons all accused on 29th

Agencies
November 25, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  An anti- terrorism court (ATC) on Friday summoned all accused, nominated in a case of attacking Askari Tower in Gulberg, on November 29. ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the trial of the Askari Tower attack case, wherein 47 accused including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Ejaz Chaudhry, Dr Yasmin Rashid and Mian Mehmood ur Rashid, appeared. Notably, the attendance of Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Khadija Shah and Fahmida Mirza was marked through video link from jail. The court observed that copies of the challan (charge-sheet) would be distributed once the number of accused was complete, with indictment to follow. Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing until November 29 and summoned all accused. The court has received a challan against 73 accused in the case so far. The Gulberg police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking Askari Tower during the May 9 violence.

