Sunday, November 26, 2023
Awareness on thyroid issues

November 25, 2023
Opinions, Letters

Thyroid disorders are more prevalent in females due to the reproductive cycle and oestrogen hormones. I want to share common causes leading to thyroid issues.

Stress is a primary cause, dis­rupting body metabolism and thy­roid activity. Medications, radi­ation therapy, iodine deficiency, environmental toxins, postpar­tum factors, and ageing can also contribute. The body requires 150 mcg of iodine; an imbalance can lead to disorders.

Understanding these causes is crucial for preventive care. Knowl­edge empowers individuals to manage their health effectively.

ANAS ZAHID,

Karachi.

