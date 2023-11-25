Awareness on thyroid issues

Thyroid disorders are more prevalent in females due to the reproductive cycle and oestrogen hormones. I want to share common causes leading to thyroid issues.
Stress is a primary cause, disrupting body metabolism and thyroid activity. Medications, radiation therapy, iodine deficiency, environmental toxins, postpartum factors, and ageing can also contribute. The body requires 150 mcg of iodine; an imbalance can lead to disorders.
Understanding these causes is crucial for preventive care. Knowledge empowers individuals to manage their health effectively.
ANAS ZAHID,
Karachi.