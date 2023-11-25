Bilawal leaves for Dubai after Zardari’s interview

ISLAMABAD - As the political parties prepare to wrestle one another in the general elections, two sisterparties have ostensibly enkindled a family feud.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s co-heads Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari – both possible candidates for highest offices after elections – have kept the supporters and the opponents guessing as they publically differed ahead of the February 8 polls.

Amid the apparent differences between the father and the son, Bilawal flew to Dubai. This is the not the first time he has done so. Last time, he was placated by Zardari and brought back to the country after a lot of struggle.

The PPP itself is uncertain regarding the internal discord. Despite Bilawal’s active nationwide campaign positioning the PPP as a solution to Pakistan’s challenges and his call for older politicians to step aside, Zardari described Bilawal as “inexperienced” in a recent interview.

Zardari acknowledged the time it takes to gain political acumen, emphasizing Bilawal’s appeal for sidelining “old politicians” resonated with many from the younger generation.

However, the PPP promptly dispelled rumors of rifts within the party’s leadership. Faisal Karim Kundi, the PPP central secretary information, clarified on social media that Bilawal’s trip to Dubai had been planned beforehand. He maintained that Bilawal’s visit coincided with his scheduled departure after visiting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and dismissed claims of discord between Bilawal and Zardari as “unfounded rumors.” Former Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah echoed this sentiment, describing Bilawal’s visit as a routine matter. Shazia Marri, PPP Parliamentarians Information Secretary, emphasized that Bilawal’s trip to Dubai was part of his regular travel and not prompted by any specific reason. She confirmed Bilawal’s intention to return by November 30 for the party’s Foundation Day event. PPP Senator Sherry Rehman questioned the media’s reaction, asserting that Bilawal’s trip aligned precisely with his schedule. Earlier, Bilawal, addressing a workers’ convention in Abbottabad, stressed the need for a new political system, advocating for young people to be given the chance to lead the country towards progress and modernity. He urged the nation to choose someone new in the upcoming elections, criticizing the continuation of the same prime minister for multiple terms. Bilawal emphasized the importance of respecting the public’s vote, focusing on serving the people, and rejecting “old politics” and decisions made in backdoor rooms. In a statement, the PPP noted that party leaders usually do not agree with each other on many issues, clarifying that disagreement does not mean there are differences. Bilawal and Zardari lead two branches of the party – the PPP and the PPP Parliamentarians. The PPPP is the active branch while the PPP is also registered with the Election Commission of Pakistan. They have different election symbols and office bearers but practically remain one party. Himself too, Bilawal was elected to the previous National Assembly on a PPPP ticket rather than the PPP, which is inactive in the electoral politics since 2008. Pointing to this fact, Zardari – the President of the PPPP - had said in the interview that it was he who awards the party tickets not Bilawal – who responded by uploading his picture with his mother Benazir Bhutto - a two-time Prime Minister, assassinated in 2007. Political pundits believe that the tussle between Zardari and Bilawal is ‘artificial’ and aimed to garner more public attention. “This infighting will invite public attraction and could divert some attention from the PML-N (Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz which is optimistic to win polls),” said one commentator. A senior PPP leader also agreed that this could be a political strategy rather than an infighting to promote Bilawal’s claim to the PM’s slot after the February elections. “Rather than a fight, this could be a something orchestrated by the party minds themselves. Bilawal is definitely going to return very soon.