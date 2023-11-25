Saturday, November 25, 2023
BISE Lahore win Inter Boards Netball Championship  

STAFF REPORT
November 25, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore won the All Pakistan Inter Boards Girls Netball Championship. Hosts BISE Multan finished runners-up while Faisalabad got third position and Bannu fourth. At the end of the championship played at Multan Board Campus Ground, Chairman BISE Hafiz Muhammad Qasim and Secretary Khurram Shahzad Aslam Qureshi distributed the prizes. Organizing Secretary and Sports Incharge Multan Board Malik Nisar gave a briefing about the competitions and said that the league-based championship continued for two days. He said Lahore won three matches whereas runner-up Multan won two and Faisalabad one. 

