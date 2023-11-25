Cabinet greenlights $10b Kuwait investment in multiple fields

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Kuwait will sign seven Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for investment worth $10 billion in Pakistan through seven projects in multiple fields including environment, mining and food security. In this regard, the federal cabinet,

in its meeting held on Friday approved seven MoUs to be signed during the upcoming visit of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar to Kuwait.

Consequent to the efforts by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), both countries would sign MoUs on multiple projects including the expansion of water reservoirs, mining facilities, conservation of mangrove forests in coastal areas, information technology and food security, a PM Office press release said.

Prime Minister Kakar and the cabinet members appreciated the efforts of the SIFC and the relevant ministries.

The prime minister, who chaired the meeting, instructed to ensure cooperation with the provinces for early and fair execution of the projects.

The body also endorsed the decisions of the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases it had taken in its meeting on November 14, as well as those of the Economic Coordination Committee meeting on November 15, 2023. The federal cabinet on Friday approved seven Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for investment in different sectors. These MoUs to be signed between Pakistan and Kuwait during Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar’s visit to Kuwait.

The approval was accorded at a meeting of the cabinet held in Islamabad today with the Prime Minister in chair. Due to efforts by Special Investment Facilitation Council, Kuwait will sign MoUs for investments worth ten billion dollars in seven different sectors in Pakistan.

These include expansion of water reservoirs, mining facilities, protection and expansion of mangroves in coastal areas and investment projects in IT and food security areas. The cabinet appreciated the efforts of Special Investment Council and relevant ministries in this regard. On the occasion, the Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to ensure cooperation with the provinces in these MoUs signed at the federal level so these projects can be completed quickly and transparently.

Also, a special session of the Apex Committee of Special Investment Facilitation Council was held in Islamabad on Friday to foster strategic partnerships with friendly countries.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and attended by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, ministers and high level government officials.

The committee reviewed the existing level of collaboration and unanimously approved various initiatives to be broached with friendly countries and directed to fast-track implementation of various projects conceived under these initiatives.

The prime minister appreciated the efforts of concerned ministries for identifying prospective areas of collaboration and directed all stakeholders for realisation of envisioned longterm economic dividends.

Army Chief Gen Asim Munir assured unwavering resolve of Pakistan Army to support economic initiatives being undertaken by government.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said Friday that reforms are being introduced in investment policy through SIFC.

Speaking in a program of a private television channel, he said good news regarding investment will come next week. He said foreign investors will invest in different sectors including minerals and agriculture.

The prime minister said we are also undertaking efforts for human resource development. He said one million nurses will be trained in the next few years.

Anwaarul Haq Kakar said we are contemplating to privatise unprofitable institutions and the privatisation of PIA is priority. Prime Minister said Quetta- Taftan railway station will be upgraded. Anwaarul Haq Kakar said our media is open and independent and is beyond any sort of control.