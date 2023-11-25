CM for maintaining hope to ensure future generation’s prosperity

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed unwavering optimism about the future of Pakistan, dismissing pessimism and affirming the nation’s upward trajectory. Addressing the participants of the Air War College Institute course at Al Hamra Hall here on Friday, he emphasizing the importance of maintaining hope for the prosperity of future generations. He urged collective efforts, stating that if individuals foster hope, it would resonate positively with their children, shaping a brighter future for Pakistan. Reflecting on the past 10 months of the caretaker setup in Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi highlighted a resolute decision to tackle the circular debt of wheat, which had surpassed 600 billion rupees. The success, he emphasized, was a result of effective teamwork and passion, turning even challenging tasks into achievable goals. The CM reported substantial achievements in agriculture, including an increased area under cotton cultivation, resulting in saving three billion dollars in foreign exchange. Rice cultivation witnessed a remarkable 100 percent growth, contributing a total of 2 billion dollars. Commending prudent decisions, he announced significant savings in Safe City projects in Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and Rawalpindi. Despite an initial budget of 100 billion rupees, these projects are being executed at a cost of 12.5 billion rupees. Updating on healthcare initiatives, he mentioned the ongoing rapid upgradation of 100 hospitals in Punjab, a testament to the commitment to public well-being. Acknowledging the transitional period, he assured that the incoming government would continue the ongoing initiatives. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the Air Chief’s focus on education and technology, acknowledging unprecedented contributions to these sectors. He encouraged a spirit of hope, stating, “We have to go back home with hope, not despair.” Updating on law and order, Naqvi highlighted the Punjab Police’s substantial control over 95 percent of the area in Kacha over the last 10 months, successfully clearing 60 thousand acres from robbers. Addressing environmental concerns, he detailed measures to combat smog, including a government-level ban on petrol motorcycles, replaced by a focus on electric bikes. Plans include providing 10,000 students with electric bikes on subsidy and offering government employees electric bikes on lease. Concluding with a commitment to providing relief to the people, he answered questions from course participants. Air Vice Marshal Hussain Ahmed Siddiqui praised the Punjab government’s welfare projects, and briefings on ongoing projects were provided by Additional Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning and Development Board, Senior Member Board of Revenue, and DIG Police. Participants in the Air War College Institute course included officers from Pakistan Air Force, Navy, Army, as well as representatives from Nigeria, South Africa, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Yemen, and other countries. The event was attended by Provincial Ministers Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Additional Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning and Development Board, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Secretaries of concerned departments, and senior officials.