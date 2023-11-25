Saturday, November 25, 2023
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements at polling stations

Agencies
November 25, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-Commissioner Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haider chaired a meeting to overview the arrangements at polling stations during the general elections. 
Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner said that the Election Commission of Pakistan has announced February 08, 2024, as a day for general elections adding that administrations of all three districts and the relevant departments shall expedite steps to complete to accomplish all required arrangements at polling stations. He instructed all Deputy Commissioners to prioritise the provision of necessary requirements at polling stations.  The Commissioner also instructs the officials of the education works department to complete the work identified by the Elections Commissioner and district administrations on an emergency basis. 
Addressing the meeting Regional Election Commissioner, Muhammad Yousuf Siddiqui said that visits of polling stations are in progress to inspect the facilities available for election.  DC Sanghar Imranul Hassan Khawja, DC Shaheed Benazirabad Zahid Hussain Rind, DC Naushehro FerozeMuhammad Arsalan Sallem , District Election Commissioner SBA Muhammad Yousuf Majeedano, DEL Naushehro Feroze Khalid Mirza and Election Officer Umair briefed meeting about provision of facilities at polling stations and issues in their districts. 
The meeting was also attended by Additional Commissioner-2 Ahmed Ali Soomro, SE Education Works Shafique Ahmed, XEN Education Ghulam Murtaza Abbasi, XEN Education Works Sanghar Ghulam Mujtaba, XEN Education Works Naushehro Feroze Abid Ali, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali and relevant officials of other departments. 

Agencies

