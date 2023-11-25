Saturday, November 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Court again issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Marriyum Aurangzeb

Court again issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Marriyum Aurangzeb
Web Desk
12:59 PM | November 25, 2023
National

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) of Lahore on Saturday again issued non-bailable arrest warrant for former information minister and PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb.

ATC Judge Abhar Gull conducted hearing of case against PML-N leaders Marriyum Aurangzeb, Javed Latif and others accusing them of inciting hatred against state institutions.

PML-N leader Javed Latif appeared in the court and marked his attendance. However, Aurangzeb did not attend court hearing.

The court, while issuing non-bailable arrest warrant, summoned her on next date of hearing. Non-bailable arrest warrant of Javed Latif were cancelled.

The court directed PML-N leader Latif and others to attend hearing on December 9 and adjourned the case.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1700878680.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023