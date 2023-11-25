Court grants 14 days judicial remand of Asad Qaiser

MARDAN - The District and Sessions Judge Mardan Muhammad Zaib has sent former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on 14 days judicial remand to Central Jail Mardan. A joint team of Swabi and Charsadda police had arrested Asad Qaiser from Swabi when he got bail in an anti-corruption case. Asad Qaiser was wanted by Charsadda and Swabi police in the 9th May incident. Sources added that on Friday police produced Asad Qaiser in the district and session judge court. The DSJ rejected police request for physical remand of former National Assembly speaker and sent him to jail on 14 days judicial remand in a case pertaining to violent protests in the country on May 9.