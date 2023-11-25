Saturday, November 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Court grants 14 days judicial remand of Asad Qaiser

Court grants 14 days judicial remand of Asad Qaiser
Riaz Khan
November 25, 2023
National, Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

MARDAN  -   The District and Sessions Judge Mardan Muhammad Zaib has sent former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on 14 days judicial remand to Central Jail Mardan. A joint team of Swabi and Charsadda police had arrested Asad Qaiser from Swabi when he got bail in an anti-corruption case. Asad Qaiser was wanted by Charsadda and Swabi police in the 9th May incident. Sources added that on Friday police produced Asad Qaiser in the district and session judge court. The DSJ rejected police request for physical remand of former National Assembly speaker and sent him to jail on 14 days judicial remand in a case pertaining to violent protests in the country on May 9.

Tags:

Riaz Khan

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1700800736.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023