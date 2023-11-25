CTP licensing branch officers directed to ensure transparency: CTO

RAWALPINDI - The officers of City Traffic Police (CTP), Licensing Branch have been directed to ensure merit and transparency said Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Tamoor Khan.

He said that the CTP was issuing computerized driving licenses under a transparent procedure.

He informed that in order to provide a driving license facility to the residents at tehsil level, CTP had taken solid steps.

The CTO informed that the centers at tehsil level were catering to the needs of local residents and surrounding areas and the citizens were getting all licensing services under one roof at the Khidmat centres.

He said the CTP Licensing Branch was providing all services under one roof at One Window Operation of CTP headquarters.

Tamoor Khan said that the citizens should directly contact the licensing branch of the traffic police and get all the required information in this regard so that they could not face any difficulty regarding the issuance of driving license.

In case of any difficulty, the citizens could also contact CTP’s helpline 1915 and 051-9272616. The CTO informed that the driving license branch is corruption-free and working in a transparent way.

To attain a learner permit or a driving license the applicant has to visit and get it from the Rawalpindi driving license office in CTP Headquarters.