DC directs to computerise land records

ABBOTTABAD - Deputy Commis­sioner Khalid Iqbal, in a meeting of the District Revenue Committee, instruct­ed all revenue officers and magistrates to expedite the computerization of land records promptly.

The meeting, attended by Addition­al Assistant Commissioner Revenue (AACR) Arshad Mahmood and Depu­ty Director (DD) of Service Delivery Center (SDC) Sajjad Khan, featured a comprehensive briefing on revenue and computerization.

Emphasizing the need for swift ac­tion, the DC urged magistrates, Te­hsildars, and sub-district officers to ensure seamless provision of facilities and services to citizens at district ad­ministrative offices. He stressed the importance of delivering diverse fa­cilities and conveniences within spec­ified timelines.