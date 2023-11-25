DC directs to computerise land records

ABBOTTABAD - Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal, in a meeting of the District Revenue Committee, instructed all revenue officers and magistrates to expedite the computerization of land records promptly.
The meeting, attended by Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue (AACR) Arshad Mahmood and Deputy Director (DD) of Service Delivery Center (SDC) Sajjad Khan, featured a comprehensive briefing on revenue and computerization.
Emphasizing the need for swift action, the DC urged magistrates, Tehsildars, and sub-district officers to ensure seamless provision of facilities and services to citizens at district administrative offices. He stressed the importance of delivering diverse facilities and conveniences within specified timelines.