Saturday, November 25, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

DC directs to computerise land records

APP
November 25, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

ABBOTTABAD  -  Deputy Commis­sioner Khalid Iqbal, in a meeting of the District Revenue Committee, instruct­ed all revenue officers and magistrates to expedite the computerization of land records promptly.

The meeting, attended by Addition­al Assistant Commissioner Revenue (AACR) Arshad Mahmood and Depu­ty Director (DD) of Service Delivery Center (SDC) Sajjad Khan, featured a comprehensive briefing on revenue and computerization.

Emphasizing the need for swift ac­tion, the DC urged magistrates, Te­hsildars, and sub-district officers to ensure seamless provision of facilities and services to citizens at district ad­ministrative offices. He stressed the importance of delivering diverse fa­cilities and conveniences within spec­ified timelines.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1700878680.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023