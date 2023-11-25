Diamond Paints, Remounts qualify for Aibak Polo final

LAHORE-Diamond Paints and Remounts qualified for the main final of the Patrons Aibak Polo Cup 2023 after winning their respective semifinals played here at Lahore Polo Club on Friday.

A vibrant crowd of spectators gathered at Lahore Polo Club to witness the enthralling polo semifinals, with the esteemed presence of Lahore Polo Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon, executive committee members, secretary general, and numerous families adding to the festive atmosphere.

The first semifinal showcased a commanding performance by Diamond Paints, outclassing Master Paints by 11-6. Raja Temur Nadeem and Bilal Hayat Noon shone for Diamond Paints, contributing four goals each, while Saqib Khan Khakwani netted a brace, and Mir Shoaib Ahmed struck one. For Master Paints, Iranian player Amirreza Behboudi, Sufi Mohammad Haroon and Chaudhary Muhammad Hayat managed two goals each.

In the second semifinal, Team Remounts secured an inspiring 8-5 triumph over FG/Din Polo. Abelenda spearheaded Remounts’ charge with a remarkable contribution of four goals, while Shahid Imran added two goals, and Mohammad Naeem and Omer Asjad Malhi each scored one. For FG/Din Polo, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi and Juan Cruz Greguol each tallied two goals, while Mian Abbas Mukhtar converted one. The electrifying finals will be contested on Sunday.