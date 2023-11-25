Digital Revolution

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has embarked on a transformative journey towards modernisation by spearheading the comprehensive digitisation of its entire court process and records. This commendable step, driven by the commitment to enhancing judicial efficiency, signifies a pivotal leap towards embracing modern technological advancements. The recent reconstitution of the National Judicial Automation Committee (NJAC), led by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, underscores the profound commitment to ushering in a new era of streamlined court proceedings through digital innovation.

The endeavour to digitise court processes signifies the judiciary’s resolve to leverage technology for the betterment of legal processes. It’s a pivotal shift aiming at enhancing case management, file movement tracking, and digital archiving. This comprehensive approach not only streamlines court procedures but also ensures transparency and accessibility. With judgements, interim orders, citations, and rules readily available on the website, this initiative assures a more informed and efficient legal system. Such digitisation, as outlined by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, will significantly transform the landscape of legal practice and adjudication, facilitating smoother and more expedient legal proceedings.

Moreover, the introduction of mobile applications, online courts, and alert services signifies a significant leap towards meeting evolving demands. These advancements promise increased accessibility for both legal practitioners and the public. Mobile applications and alert services are instrumental in disseminating timely information, ensuring wider participation and understanding of legal proceedings. The shift towards online courts, equipped with video links and live streaming facilities, not only increases access to justice but also aligns with contemporary modes of communication and the expectations of the modern-day society.

Embracing these technological changes is crucial for maximum benefit. The IHC’s call for imparting necessary training to legal representatives, especially for the middle-aged advocates, highlights the importance of adapting to these changes. Continuous education and training will empower legal professionals to harness the full potential of digital resources, ensuring a seamless transition towards a more efficient and accessible legal system. Embracing and navigating these technological advancements will undoubtedly elevate the efficiency and effectiveness of the judicial system for the benefit of all stakeholders involved.