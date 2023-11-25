DIK WSSC sanitation workers call off strike

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Sanitation workers of Water and Sanitation Services Company DI Khan (WSSC) concluded a week-long strike on Fri­day, alleviating the dire situation caused by the crippled sewerage sys­tem in various localities.

The decision to halt the strike came after nego­tiations with Syed Sada Hussain Shah, Chief Ex­ecutive Officer of WSSC. Shah assured the sani­tation workers and staff that their pending sala­ries would be disbursed within the next few days.

Following the success­ful negotiations, sanita­tion workers and other staff promptly resumed their duties, marking the end of the work boy­cott. Initially, the strike had stemmed from the non-payment of salaries for the past two months, with workers deter­mined to continue until their dues were settled.

The strike’s impact on sanitation and cleanli­ness had been severe, leading to unhygien­ic conditions in numer­ous areas. Streets were strewn with garbage, re­sulting in clogged drains and subsequent overflow.

Speaking to APP, Syed Sada Hussain Shah, CEO of WSSC, confirmed the cessation of the strike and the resumption of duties by sanitation em­ployees. He reiterated the commitment to re­lease the pending sala­ries within a few days. Shah also disclosed dis­cussions held with the Provincial Secretary of Local Government in Pe­shawar regarding sala­ry disbursements and grants. He expressed hope for prompt salary payments.

Recognizing the WSSC employees as invaluable assets, Shah affirmed the company’s dedication to settling all outstanding dues, including salary ar­rears, despite financial challenges. “Our primary focus is to expedite the pending salaries of these sanitation workers,” he emphasized.

Shah highlighted an additional burden on WSSC, noting that 350 Tehsil Municipal Admin­istration Dera (TMA) employees on deputa­tion receive salaries from TMA, with WSSC only li­able for deputation al­lowances. He highlight­ed a financial strain due to TMA owing 45 crores to WASA, exacerbating the company’s financial crises and impacting em­ployee salaries.

“As a resident of Dera, I understand the city’s cleanliness challenges, including drain mainte­nance,” Shah remarked. He reaffirmed WSSC’s commitment to enhanc­ing DI Khan’s cleanliness, prioritizing a healthi­er environment for the city’s residents.