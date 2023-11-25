DIK WSSC sanitation workers call off strike

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Sanitation workers of Water and Sanitation Services Company DI Khan (WSSC) concluded a week-long strike on Friday, alleviating the dire situation caused by the crippled sewerage system in various localities.
The decision to halt the strike came after negotiations with Syed Sada Hussain Shah, Chief Executive Officer of WSSC. Shah assured the sanitation workers and staff that their pending salaries would be disbursed within the next few days.
Following the successful negotiations, sanitation workers and other staff promptly resumed their duties, marking the end of the work boycott. Initially, the strike had stemmed from the non-payment of salaries for the past two months, with workers determined to continue until their dues were settled.
The strike’s impact on sanitation and cleanliness had been severe, leading to unhygienic conditions in numerous areas. Streets were strewn with garbage, resulting in clogged drains and subsequent overflow.
Speaking to APP, Syed Sada Hussain Shah, CEO of WSSC, confirmed the cessation of the strike and the resumption of duties by sanitation employees. He reiterated the commitment to release the pending salaries within a few days. Shah also disclosed discussions held with the Provincial Secretary of Local Government in Peshawar regarding salary disbursements and grants. He expressed hope for prompt salary payments.
Recognizing the WSSC employees as invaluable assets, Shah affirmed the company’s dedication to settling all outstanding dues, including salary arrears, despite financial challenges. “Our primary focus is to expedite the pending salaries of these sanitation workers,” he emphasized.
Shah highlighted an additional burden on WSSC, noting that 350 Tehsil Municipal Administration Dera (TMA) employees on deputation receive salaries from TMA, with WSSC only liable for deputation allowances. He highlighted a financial strain due to TMA owing 45 crores to WASA, exacerbating the company’s financial crises and impacting employee salaries.
“As a resident of Dera, I understand the city’s cleanliness challenges, including drain maintenance,” Shah remarked. He reaffirmed WSSC’s commitment to enhancing DI Khan’s cleanliness, prioritizing a healthier environment for the city’s residents.