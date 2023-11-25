The recent expression of concern by Pakistan’s Foreign Office regarding the expansion of India’s covert operations globally, encompassing espionage and extraterritorial assassinations, underscores a pressing need for accountability and adherence to international law. The alarming revelation not only sheds light on India’s clandestine manoeuvres but also emphasises the urgency for transparent and responsible conduct in international relations.

India’s espionage network extending to orchestrating plots abroad raises serious questions about state sovereignty and responsible behaviour in international affairs. The condemnable actions, highlighted in a report by the Financial Times revealing a thwarted assassination plot targeting Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Sikh separatist, demonstrate a blatant disregard for the fundamental principles governing sovereign states’ conduct. Such intrusive activities beyond borders undermine the sovereignty of other nations, jeopardising global stability and mutual trust among states.

This disclosure of India’s involvement in covert activities beyond its borders adds to the growing evidence of its role in destabilising neighbouring countries. Pakistan, in particular, has been a victim of India-sponsored terrorism and subversion, a concern reiterated by the Foreign Office spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch. The continued pattern of espionage and terror activities directed at Pakistan only amplifies the gravity of India’s transgressions and further necessitates global attention to curb such disruptive behaviour.

The condemnation from Pakistan’s Foreign Office reaffirms the imperative for transparency and international cooperation in addressing these issues effectively. India’s reckless conduct, violating international law and the UN principle of state sovereignty, demands a unified and concerted effort among nations to hold accountable those engaging in such activities. Collaboration through established international forums becomes essential to ensure that countries adhere to ethical and legal norms, safeguarding the sovereignty and stability of all nations.

Upholding international law, respecting state sovereignty, and fostering transparent conduct in international relations must take precedence to prevent such detrimental activities from jeopardising global peace and stability. It is imperative for the international community to collectively condemn such actions and work collaboratively to ensure adherence to established norms and principles.