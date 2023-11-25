ECP asks Senators to submit details of assets, liabilities

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan yesterday reminded members of the Parliament to submit details of assets and liabilities.

The commission has given one month time for declaring assets and liabilities including their spouse and dependent children by 31st December. According to the details, every member of an assembly and Senate shall submit to the Commission, on or before 31st December each year, a copy of his statement of assets and liabilities including assets and liabilities of his spouse and dependent children as on the preceding 30th day of June on Form B, according to the notification. The Commission, on the first day of January each year through a press release, shall publish the names of members who failed to submit the requisite statement of assets and liabilities within the period specified under sub-section.

The Commission shall, on the 16th day of January, by an order suspend the membership of a member of an assembly and Senate who fails to submit the statement of assets and liabilities by the 15th day of January and such member shall cease to function till he files the statement of assets and liabilities. “Where a Member submits the statement of assets and liabilities under this section which is found to be false in material particulars, he may, within one hundred and twenty days from the date submission of the statement, be proceeded against for committing the offence of corrupt practice.”it says

“The prescribed Form-B along with instructions / guidelines prepared in this regard can be obtained free of cost from the Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad, offices of Provincial Election Commissioners of respective Province, Senate Secretariat, National Assembly Secretariat and Secretariats of concerned Provincial Assemblies”, it says.